Wind-fanned fire destroys Culver home

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fierce wind-fanned fire destroyed a home in Culver Sunday afternoon but caused no injuries, authorities said.

Jefferson County Fire District No. 1, as well as Redmond firefighters and Jefferson County sheriff's deputies responded shortly after noon to the fire on Southwest Green Drive, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

"High winds this afternoon fueled the fire, making it nearly impossible to save," the posting said. Winds across the region were gusting to about 50 mph for much of Sunday.

Deputies said the homeowners were gone when the fire broke out. Another person's Facebook posting indicated the animals at the home were safe as well.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, they added.