Crooked River Ranch fire destroys large horse trailer

Jefferson County

CROOKED RIVER RANCH, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An unoccupied, large horse trailer with a built-in living unit was destroyed by a fire on Crooked River Ranch early Monday morning, but strong winds kept the flames from reaching a nearby shop, officials said.

Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched just after 4 a.m. to the fire in the 6200 block of Southwest Buckskin Lane, Assistant Fire Chief Sean Hartley said.

The first crews to arrive found the horse trailer fully involved, threatening an adjacent shop and several vehicles, Hartley said. No animals were in the trailer, he said, and it was not being lived in.

They were able to stop the fire's spread and contain it to the trailer, though there was some damage to at least one nearby vehicle, he added.

There were no injuries. Hartley said high winds at the time of the fire kept the blaze from spreading to the nearby shop.

The horse trailer, with an estimated value of $10,000, was a total loss, while at least one vehicle had moderate damage, estimated at $5,000.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Hartley said, but initial findings indicate an electrical cause.

Hartley reminded to make sure you are using an electrical cord rated for the amperage draw specified for an appliance or power equipment.

Mutual-aid assistance was provided by Redmond Fire & Rescue and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.