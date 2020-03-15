Madras fugitive who police say vowed to ‘shoot it out’ has been captured

Jefferson County

Roman Serrano, 36, vowed not to return to prison, police say

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Madras fugitive who police said had vowed to "shoot it out" with officers to avoid going back to prison was arrested without incident Sunday afternoon at a home southeast of Madras, Jefferson County Undersheriff Marc Heckathorn said.

Sheriff's deputies coordinated with the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team to apprehend Roman Serrano, 36, around 2 p.m., Heckathorn said.

Serrano, who was unarmed when arrested, was being held without bail at the Jefferson County Jail.

The undersheriff thanked the CERT and CODE teams and Jefferson County EMS for assisting in the operation.

Sheriff Jim Adkins said they'd received a tip Sunday morning that Serrano was at the house Sunday morning. Deputies secured the area until the CERT team was on scene.

A Bend Police Department "officer safety" flyer issued last Monday said Serrano had outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court on felon in possession of a gun, methamphetamine possession and forgery, as well as a parole violation for weapons charges.

“He was seen in possession of a firearm over the past weekend and has recently made statements that he will not go back to prison and will ‘shoot it out’ with police, if necessary,” the flyer stated, adding that “officers should use extreme caution if he is seen or contacted.”

Adkins had said earlier deputies on Wednesday pursued a driver believed to be Serrano from the Juniper Butte area south on Highway 97 to the High Bridge, where it was discontinued for safety reasons. A car associated with Serrano later was found abandoned on Upas Avenue in northeast Redmond, where he apparently ran from the scene.