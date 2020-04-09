Jefferson County resident, living out of state, tests positive for COVID-19

Jefferson County

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Jefferson County Public Health reported Thursday the first positive case of COVID-19 confirmed for a county resident, though the person is currently living out of state, was not in this area during their infectious period and is receiving care through a provider at their location.

"This case highlights the way our public health system works," the statement said. "Regardless of where a test is conducted, the county of residence remains the primary reporting classification. Jefferson County Public Health and local partners will continue to work with this initial case, as well as respond to this declared emergency."

Tami Kepa'a, public information officer with Jefferson County Public Health, offered this further explanation to NewsChannel 21:

"OHA defines a esident by your primary address. This means that college students, "snowbirds," or people staying with friends and family are still considered residents.

"We at Jefferson County Public Health are still responsible to ensure the safety of our residents, wherever they are at the moment," Kepa'a added. "So in order to protect the privacy oif our residents, we will not be sharing additional details at this time."

Here's the rest of Thursday morning's release:

There is no hospitalization.

This individual is fully cooperating with public health.

As this novel coronavirus continues to spread, Jefferson County Public Health and local health care providers stress that the safety of staff and community members remains our highest priority.

Therefore, local partners will continue to provide quality care and ensure timely and accurate information remains available to the public. As our situation is constantly changing, Jefferson County Public Health will continue to share the most current information and guidelines available.

Jefferson County Public Health respects and values the privacy of community members and the confidentiality regarding medical information. Therefore, no identifiable information will be released about confirmed cases in Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County Public Health Communicable Disease team has already started working diligently to identify and notify all known contacts of the positive case through case investigation.

Case investigation includes identifying all known contacts of the positive cases so proper notification and risk assessment can occur. This allows local public health to then apply monitoring requirements recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Oregon Health Authority.

Status on investigation of known contacts is ongoing. Currently all persons under monitoring are cooperative and following the guidance.

Any persons under monitoring will be monitored by Jefferson County Public Health for a minimum of 14 days.

Jefferson County Public Health has been part of the Central Oregon response around COVID-19 since the first of March and will continue to work closely with neighboring counties along with our local city and county organizations.

Central Oregon public health agencies and the Oregon Health Authority continue to recommend people take everyday precautions to prevent the spread of many respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and influenza.

The CDC is recommending the following interventions to slow the spread of COVID-19, and other respiratory infections (including flu and pertussis) by taking everyday preventive actions, including:

If you feel sick, call ahead to your healthcare provider to discuss whether or not you need to be seen.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.

Take care of your health overall. Staying current on your vaccinations, including flu vaccine, eating well and exercising all help your body stay resilient.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the US.

Stay home if you are sick and talk with your employer now about a plan if you do become ill and cannot show up for work.

It is advised that anyone with compromised immune systems, chronic medical conditions and the elderly not attend large events and practice physical distancing to protect yourselves.

Public Health Officials recommend that all individuals wear a face cloth covering when physical distancing is not possible.

