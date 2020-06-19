Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 to close burning season

Jefferson County

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Due to drying of fire fuels and a forecast of warmer weather, Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 announced Friday it will close burning next Monday.

Anyone planning to burn this weekend was advised to make sure they have a valid permit, call the burn line 541-475-1789 "and please burn safely."

Starting Monday, the fire district will move into summer burning restrictions.

With a valid permit, residents will be allowed to burn in a burn barrel from sunrise to 10 a.m., but will still need to call the burn line first, to make sure burning is not closed due to the weather

"Thank you and have a safe summer!" the fire district said.