Early-AM fire destroys barn, farm equipment north of Madras

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A barn and some older farm equipment was destroyed in a fire north of Madras early Friday morning, Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched around 4:15 a.m. to a possible equipment fire on Northwest Boise Drive, Deputy Fire Chief Kasey Skaar said.

The first units arrived to find a farmyard with a barn fully involved and old farm equipment also on fire, spreading due to tall grass in the area, Skaar said.

Firefighters were able to secure a perimeter and keep the blaze from reaching other structures, the fire official said. Crews were on scene for about three hours.

The cause of the fire was undetermined.

Skaar urged property owners to make sure you have a good defensible space around your property and keep fuels away from strructures.