Mosaic Medical receives nearly $1 million federal grant for new Madras clinic

Jefferson County

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mosaic Medical, Central Oregon’s largest community health center, said Monday it was one of 165 such entities across the nation to recently receive a nearly $1 million federal grant to build a new Madras clinic near St. Charles Madras.

The grant award was received through a Capital Assistance for Disaster Response and Recovery Efforts (CADRE) opportunity from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration.

The grant award of $954,386 will be used to support the construction of a new Mosaic clinic that will be co-located with the Jefferson County Public Health Department on the St. Charles Madras campus.

Mosaic officials said the intention is to create the foundation of a community health and wellness campus in Madras. The new building is set to open in the spring of 2022.

“The CADRE funding will ensure that Mosaic Medical is able to increase access to high-quality medical, dental, behavioral health and pharmacy services for everyone, while increasing the community’s capacity to respond to and recover from future emergencies,” said Elaine Knobbs-Seasholtz, director of strategy and development at Mosaic Medical.

The purpose of the CADRE supplemental funding is to provide one-time support for health centers in areas that were impacted by emergencies/disasters in 2018-2019. Madras was impacted by a severe winter storm in 2018 and qualified for these funds as declared by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Mosaic Medical currently has two clinics in Madras, its main clinic on Southwest Fourth Street and a school-based pediatrics health center at Madras High School. The new facility will replace the current main clinic location.

For more information about supporting the new Mosaic clinic in Madras, contact Elaine Knobbs-Seasholtz at elaine.knobbs@mosaicmedical.org.

About Mosaic Medical:

Mosaic Medical is a nonprofit community health center that serves Central Oregonians, regardless of life circumstances. Through a network of 15 clinics, we offer integrated health services that address each patient’s medical, dental, behavioral health, nutrition and medication needs. Our care is never influenced by how much money our patients make, what language they speak or the status of their insurance coverage. Mosaic Medical provides quality care for all.