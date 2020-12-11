Jefferson County seeks interest in developing ‘South Madras Gateway’ site

Jefferson County

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Jefferson County, in close consultation with the City of Madras and the Madras Redevelopment Commission, is seeking expressions of interest from creative, experienced development teams to redevelop the “South Madras Gateway” site.

In late 2020, Jefferson County strategically acquired the “South Madras Gateway” site from the Oregon Department of Transportation, which had declared the site surplus after completion of the Highway 97 South Y highway realignment project, to ensure this highly visible property in downtown Madras would be redeveloped to advance community plans.

The site is located at 813 SW Highway 97, at the “South Y” gateway that sees 15,000 or more vehicles travel past the site daily. This site is 38,042 square feet and is essentially flat. An approximately 1,980 square foot single-story building occupies a portion of the site, constructed in the 1990s.

The partners envision a project that both contributes to the area economy and benefits Downtown Madras. The Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEI) is intended to be flexible; seeking a compelling vision for the site and presented by someone that demonstrates the capacity and experience to deliver on their vision.

The county is open to a broad range of ideas and uses – new mixed-use development, a jobs-generating business (preferably one that is new to the city and/or region, or will allow for the expansion of an existing company), retail, office/commercial, and/or the incorporation of adjoining parcels in addition to the site itself.

While preferring an outright purchase, Jefferson County may consider other deal structures, such as land sale contract, ground lease, lease with an option to purchase, or some form of joint venture.

Jefferson County and its partners (the City of Madras and Madras Redevelopment Commission) have identified a variety of measures that they will consider to evaluate the financial feasibility of the project, depending on the responsiveness of the proposal in meeting the identified objectives.

The county and its partners intend to select a developer team that will actually develop the site, not merely purchase it and hold it in its current condition for a considerable period of time.

The county will select the developer who, in the county’s judgment, is most responsive to its objectives, and enter into an Exclusive Negotiating Agreement that will culminate in a Disposition & Development Agreement. For more information, visit the Project Website.

Jefferson County City of Madras/Madras Redevelopment Commission

66 SE D Street 125 SW E Street

Madras, OR, 99741 Madras, OR, 99741

541-475-2449 541-475-2344

http://www.co.jefferson.or.us/ www.ci.madras.or.us