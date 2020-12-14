NeighborImpact seeks applicants for home weatherization

Jefferson County

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact has funds provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture available for weatherizing homes in Jefferson County, with more funding from NeighborWorks America for weatherizing homes in rural communities outside of Bend and Redmond.

NeighborImpact's weatherization program provides free weatherization services, which can include adding insulation, sealing leaky ducts and repairing heating systems for income-qualified clients.

Weatherization staff conduct an on-site energy audit, evaluating and documenting the existing condition of the home. This information is then used to determine which measures will save the most money on the home's utility bills.

Clients can be renters or homeowners and live in mobile homes or stick-built homes. Manufactured homes must be on a permanent foundation.

Services may include:

Attic, floor or wall insulation

Duct sealing and insulation

Air sealing

Health and safety repairs

Replacement of inefficient appliances, such as furnaces and/or refrigerators

Additional services may be available to qualified owner-occupied homes in Jefferson County, including roof repair or replacement, wiring repair or replacement, plumbing repair or replacement and structural repair.

For more information or to see if you qualify, visit https://www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/help-with-bills/home-weatherization/

About NeighborImpact: NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact, visit www.neighborimpact.org.