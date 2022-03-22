Warm Springs man sentenced to 20 years in 2020 robbery, fatal stabbing of Redmond man

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Warm Springs man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison in the 2020 stabbing death of a Redmond man during a robbery.

Brian Jones, 51, was killed early on August 20, 2020, Jefferson County authorities said. A passing motorist reported finding an apparent body off Northwest Danube Drive near Highway 26, about seven miles northwest of Madras.

Warm Springs residents Salbador Robison, then 27, Theresa Winishut, also 27, and Stephanie Belgard, 37, were arrested in late January 2021 on murder, robbery, conspiracy and other charges.

Robinson, who had pleaded guilty earlier to first-degree manslaughter and conspiracy to commit robbery, was sentenced Tuesday by Jefferson County Circuit Judge Annette Hillman to 210 months in prison on the manslaughter conviction and 30 months for the conspiracy plea, to be served consecutively.

Robinson, who only said "yes" to the judge during his sentencing, expressed remorse for his actions in a statement read by his lawyer and accepted the judgment against him.

Winishut and Belgard recently each were sentenced to five-year prison terms for their roles in the robbery.

Prosecutors read in court a letter from the victim's son, who said he misses his father and wanted justice to be done.