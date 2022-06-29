Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge

Willow Creek Bridge was cleared today

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A truck driver from Washington state got a ticket and some major trouble when he decided to take Pelton Dam Road late Tuesday night and crashed on the narrow, one-lane Willow Creek Bridge, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said.

Most area residents know the road that leads to Lake Simtustus has that one-lane bridge, and a sign posted that restricts vehicle lengths for that stretch of road, Pollock said.

It took until Wednesday afternoon for crews to clear and reopen the road.

The 59-year-old Vancouver, Washington driver was uninjured. The sheriff said he was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device, since he went past the sign that restricted the length on that road.