Senators announce $200K grant for Jefferson County, Madras Transportation Safety Action Plan

WASH, INGTON (KTVZ) – Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced Thursday that a federal investment totaling more than $1.7 million has been secured for the cities of Hermiston and Ontario, as well as Jefferson, Douglas and Lane counties, to improve street safety in their communities.

“The ability for all Oregonians to travel safely on the streets and roads they rely on every day plays a big part in quality of life and peace of mind for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists,” Wyden said. “I’m glad these communities have earned these federal grants, and I’ll keep battling to provide similar safety investments across Oregon.”

“Every Oregonian deserves to travel the streets of their communities safely,” said Merkley. “These investments across the state will transform roadways into safer places for bicyclists, pedestrians, and drivers. I’m grateful this funding is headed to Oregon, and will continue working to ensure every Oregonian is able to move about their daily lives conveniently and safely.”

The funds from the federal Transportation Department’s Safe Streets for All grant program will be distributed as follows:

· $800,000 to Lane County Department of Public Works

· $280,000 to the City of Hermiston

· $280,000 to the City of Ontario

· $200,000 to Jefferson County

· $163,200 to Douglas County

“This grant will fund a Transportation Safety Action Plan that will utilize crash analysis and screening of our entire roadway network identifying key locations where serious safety issues exist and or have the potential to exist with added growth,” said Gus Burril, Madras City Administrator. “This safety plan will help focus future transportation system investments. The corresponding infrastructure funding available for completing such a plan is key to implementing the much-needed transportation improvements in Jefferson County and within the City of Madras.”

“The Safe Streets for All grant funding will allow Lane County to develop the tools we need to effectively implement Toward Zero Deaths on Lane County roads,” said Pat Farr, Chair of the Lane County Board of Commissioners. “We are grateful for the opportunity to invest in a new Transportation Safety Action Plan that will focus on systemic strategies to reducing fatal crashes on rural roads.”

“These funds will greatly help us plan out future expansions to our transportation network that are efficient, cost-effective, and safe for all users,” said Hermiston Mayor Dave Drotzmann. “As the fastest growing community in Eastern Oregon we continue to look to our State and Federal partners to help us foster that growth, and this Comprehensive Safety Action Plan will help all of our partners know that our transportation network is building out with the safety and inclusion of all community members in mind.”

“On behalf of the City of Ontario, we would like to thank Senator Wyden and Senator Merkley for their continued support of helping Ontario obtain grants helping Ontario grow and prosper as well as make Ontario a safe place to live,” said Ontario City Manager Dan K. Cummings.

“Douglas County is honored to be the recipient of the federal Transportation Department’s Safe Streets for all grant program,” said Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress, Board Chair. “Taking steps to improve the safety of our roads is critical and we are grateful for the opportunity to lay the groundwork to build our roadway safety plan.”