Gov. Brown declares drought in Klamath County

Klamath County

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has signed an executive order declaring a drought in Klamath County because of low snowpack and precipitation.

The Capital Press reports Brown issued a drought declaration this week, saying that the extremely low water supply is causing natural and economic disaster conditions heading into spring and summer.

The declaration allows for agricultural producers to apply for aid to help them recover crop losses during the summer months.

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service says snowpack is 65% of normal in the Klamath Basin as of Wednesday.