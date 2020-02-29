Structure protection crews called to La Pine brush fire

La Pine

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A regional structure-protection task force was called up for a time and residents were advised to be prepared to evacuate Saturday afternoon due to an uncontrolled brush fire near the Little Deschutes River in La Pine.

The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Bridge Drive and Prairie View Drive, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.

No evacuations were ordered, however, and the task force members reportedly were being released about an hour later.

The sheriff's office asked non-residents to stay out of the area to avoid interference with firefighting efforts.

We'll have more details as we get them.