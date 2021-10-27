La Pine Community Kitchen welcomes church donation of semi-truck load of food

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For a second year, the La Pine Community Kitchen received a semi-truck full of food and hygiene supplies from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday.

The truck held 24 pallets of flour, canned soups, green beans, spaghetti sauce, peanut butter, jelly, diced tomatoes, pancake mix, hot cocoa mix, maple syrup and more, said kitchen General Manager Sharri Dempsey.

"I was out front, watching the unloading, and tears of gratitude were streaming down my cheeks," Dempsey wrote. "So many families and seniors will be feed well this winter."

"Thank you, Deseret Industries, Salt Lake City Utah," Dempsey added.

The church also donated a semi-truck load of food and supplies to the Warm Springs Indian Reservation last week