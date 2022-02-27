Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies seek public’s help finding missing La Pine man

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies issued a public alert Sunday night, seeking help in finding a 64-year-old La Pine man who walked away from his home around noon and had not been heard from since.

Phillip John Axmaker last was seen leaving his home in the 16000 block of Pierce Road on foot, though he is known to hitchhike, Sergeant Jayson Janes said.

Axmaker is likely wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt and black beanie hat, Janes said, adding that the man suffers from dementia.

If you have seen Axmaker, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 541-693-6911.