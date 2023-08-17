La Pine Community Health Center breaks ground on Wellness Center project

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – The La Pine Community Health Center officially broke ground on its major campus expansion project on August 10. The centerpiece of the project is a new three-story, 27,000-square-foot Wellness Center, located adjacent to the current medical and administrative building bordered by First Street, Bluewood Avenue and Huntington Road in La Pine.

The groundbreaking event was well-attended by local, county and state officials, as well as residents of South County, including LCHC staff, board, and volunteers. Speakers included State Representative E. Werner Reschke, Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang, and LCHC CEO Erin Trapp. Other notable attendees included Deschutes County Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair, representatives from Stemach Design + Architecture and General Contractor Skanska.

Other attendees included former CEO Charla De Hate, under whose leadership the vision for the Wellness Center was cast. U.S. Senator Ron Wyden visited the site on August 12 to show his continued support of LCHC that began in 2009 when it became a Federally Qualified Health Center.

“The driving force behind this campus expansion is a commitment to ensuring local access to quality healthcare for all, regardless of their socioeconomic status,” stated Erin Trapp, CEO. “The unwavering dedication of our staff, the support of our collaborative partners, and the trust of our patients have all contributed to making La Pine Community Health Center a beacon of hope and healing in our community and beyond.”

The support and advocacy of U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, along with Representative Reschke and the Deschutes County Commissioners was acknowledged, as this support has secured $3 million in state funding and $3.1 million in federal funding. In his comments, Reschke said, “Access to modern health care is essential for a healthy community.”

The $14 million project aims to:

Increase local access to primary medical care, dental services, and mental health programs

Add access to diagnostic imaging including mammograms, CT scans, and ultrasound procedures

Expand community health education and outreach programs

Provide childcare resources for LCHC staff aiding in staff recruitment, retention, and enrichment

For more information about the La Pine Community Health Center and its services, please visit www.lapinehealth.org or contact Courtney Ignazzitto at (541) 876-2135 or cignazzitto@lapinehealth.org.