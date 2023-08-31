The growing city of La Pine could see new several new businesses coming: Starbucks, Walgreens, AutoZone

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of La Pine is a fast-growing part of Central Oregon, so it's of little surprise that some well-known national businesses could be coming to town.

The city has grown to about 2,500 residents in recent years, and that means more businesses in the area or interested in becoming part of the community.

The city of La Pine says it was contacted earlier this summer by a development group, Dickerhoof Properties. The group expressed interest in developing new commercial properties in the area. They shared they wanted to create a Starbucks, AutoZone and Walgreens.

Working with Dickerhoof Properties is a Klamath falls engineering and surveying company called Rhine-Cross Group, which has been in contact with the city about submitting site plan applications. Those are needed in order to move forward with their interest.

The developers have yet to submit any land use applications, officials say, but have discussed their potential plans, which include tearing down one or more existing buildings that have been vacated by the businesses they housed.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with the city manager and the Chamber of Commerce executive director about their views of the possible projects. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.