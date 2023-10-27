New European auto repair business opens in La Pine
Exclusive Imports Auto Repair is a new family-owned La Pine shop that welcomes all vehicle owners but has a special focus on European cars.
Exclusive Imports Auto Repair is a new family-owned La Pine shop that welcomes all vehicle owners but has a special focus on European cars.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.