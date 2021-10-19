Oregon State Police outline employee vaccinations, exceptions and 4 resignations

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon State Police released information Tuesday evening, laying out the numbers regarding employee compliance with Executive Order 21-29, Gov. Kate Brown's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state Executive Branch employees, public school staff and health care workers.

According to OSP, "These employees are covered under a mix of policies, LOA’s (letters of agreement) and procedures and the Oregon State Police is committed to treating members fairly and consistently."

State troopers have been part of some of the lawsuits filed to legally challenge the mandate, none of which have been successful in blocking or stopping it so far.

Total number of OSP Employees In-Scope of EO (Executive Order) 21-29

1267

Fully Vaccinated*

78% of OSP’s In-Scope employees

Submitted Exceptions – “Approved” as of 10/18/21 @ 11:59pm

15% of OSP’s In-Scope employees

96% of those are Religious Exceptions

4% of those are Medical Exceptions

Submitted Exceptions – “Pending Review” Status by Complex Leave Team as of 10/18/21 @ 11:59pm **

7% of OSP’s In-Scope employees

65% of those are Religious Exceptions

35% of those are Medical Exceptions

Protected Leave Status (Examples: Military/OFLA/FMLA/etc.)

.01% of OSP’s In-Scope employees

Prior to returning to work, these members will work with OSP’s Complex Leave Team to ensure they are also in compliance with EO 21-29.

Number of OSP Employees Placed on Administrative Leave on 10/19/21 – for Non-Compliance with EO 21-29

DAS reported today 778 OSP members are associated to the Oregon State Police Officer’s Association (OSPOA). As of 10/19/21, OSPOA and the State of Oregon have not entered into an agreement regarding EO 21-29.

11 OSP employees are categorized as OSPOA membership and on Administrative Leave.

Those 11 OSP members are valued employees and are working through the process with our agency to determine next steps. The primary goal from the onset of EO 21-29 was to protect people, and this includes our valued members. Each of these members have taken steps to comply with the EO and we will be working directly with them and their OSPOA leadership to remedy the situation.

10 are sworn OSP members and 1 is a professional staff member

Number of OSP Employees Non-OSPOA membership Utilizing the Grace Period as outlined in LOA/DAS Policy as of 10/19/21 – “In the Vaccination Process”

10 – Ten OSP members are exercising the option to either remote work (if appropriate and available), utilize personal leave banks or leave without pay status as they transition through the “In the Vaccination Process” period.

Number of OSP Employees that Resigned in Response to EO 21-29

4-Two professional staff and two sworn members cited EO 21-29 at the time their resignations were submitted.

*“Fully Vaccinated”: Means having received both doses of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or one dose of a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since the individual’s final dose of COVID-19 vaccine. This process must have occurred on or before October 18, 2021, as outlined in EO 21-29.

** “Pending Review Status”: Means an OSP employee has submitted in writing a request for either a Medical or a Religious Exception. The OSP Complex Leave team has not reviewed or processed these requests as of 10/19/21. Those employees categorized as “Pending Review Status” are in compliance with EO 21-29 while in the “Pending Review Status”.