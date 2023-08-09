Skip to Content
This year's Deschutes County Fair was a big hit with fairgoers

Published 5:58 PM

The dust has settled at the Deschutes County Fair, and the numbers show another successful year. The 103rd Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo set several new records. 

Carnival revenue hit an all-time high, as did food and alcohol revenue. Admissions sales were second-best of all time, behind only last year’s fair and rodeo.

New to this year's fair, drone shows were held in Redmond each night.

After our interview, Geoff Hinds, executive director of the fair, displayed his amazing guitar collection, each signed by a different band who played at the fair.

Planning the Deschutes County Fair is an 18-month process. Preparations for the 2024 fair began before this year's even started.

