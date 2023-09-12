One-word change sought to Bend homeless shelter’s contract aims to provide more housing flexibility

(Update: Adding video, comments from senior program manager)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Coordinators of the Franklin Avenue Shelter in Bend say they found that many of their non-related residents are rooming together, in spaces originally intended for families. Now they are proposing a language change to a grant funding agreement, to allow these larger spaces to be used for non-related roommates.

Deschutes County commissioners are scheduled on Wednesday to take up the proposed contract language change, which would remove the term "non-congregate" and instead just describe it as a shelter, dropping that limitation and making for more flexible rooming options.

"Non-congregate shelter, which is what the language that we're removing are requesting that the county commissioners remove, refers to one family unit in each room," said Amy Fraley, the senior program manager for Bend's Houselessness Services. "And so by removing that provision, we could put two unrelated parties into the room, like a roommate situation."

At present, the Franklin Avenue Shelter, converted from the former Rainbow Motel under the state's Project Turnkey program, has 52 guests, 11 of them being family members. The shelter has a capacity of over 100, but the Governor's Executive Order allocation only funds 60 beds. That goal is expected to be met by October.

"So congregate shelter is, for instance, the Navigation Center, which you have a large room and many people may be in that room. It's definitely not conducive for families, which is why families are the real priority over at the Franklin Avenue Shelter, for folks that are medically fragile," Fraley says.

In response to concerns that such a change might increase opportunities for crimes like assault, the city says shelter staff will screen and conduct daily check-ins with roommates.

"It won't be just who shows up at this shelter." Fraley says. "Placements at the Franklin Avenue Shelter are done through both coordinated, entry where they'll be able to observe people and help them make a good match, if it's going to be appropriate."