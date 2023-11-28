Skip to Content
Investigation into Prineville police chief and captain wraps up, but officials aren’t releasing results just yet

Over four months ago, Prineville Police Chief Larry Seymour and Captain Rob Gray were placed on paid non-disciplinary leave while an investigation took place. The city never divulged the scope of the investigation or what prompted it, despite repeated requests by News Channel 21.

Now, a third party has wrapped up the investigation - but city officials aren't talking about the report just yet. Prineville City Manager Steve Forrester told us they need to respect employees' privacy "and will provide an update as soon as practically possible."

Harley Coldiron

