Gas line hit in Madras; Hwy. 97/26 shut

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An excavation crew punctured a four-inch natural gas line in Madras late Tuesday morning, forcing closure of U.S. Highway 97/26.

The incident was reported shortly after 11:20 a.m. and reportedly occurred at a truck stop construction site across the highway from Bi-Mart, which reportedly was evacuated as a precaution.

Cascade Natural Gas repair crews were called to the scene. Some traffic was being diverted to Highway 361 (the Culver Highway).

The closure was near milepost 97 on the highway. Check road updates at our TripCheck page. We'll have more details as we get them.