Stolen Madras Black Bear Diner catering trailer found empty east of Portland

Madras

Equipment inside gone; police work to identify, find suspects

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A catering trailer stolen early Tuesday from the parking lot of the Madras Black Bear Diner was recovered Thursday evening at a state park east of Portland, the equipment inside gone, police said Friday.

Police are working to identify and find suspects with the help of the restaurant, other businesses, community members and other law enforcement agencies, Detective Sgt. Steve Webb said.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the trailer was spotted being pulled by a tan Toyota Tacoma with black wheels on 257th Street in the Portland area, heading toward Interstate 84, Webb said. The trailer stickers had been removed.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Madras police were told the trailer had been found in the area of the Lewis and Clark State Recreation Site, near Troutdale in Multnomah County.

Webb said Madras police were working with other law enforcement to identify and find the suspect(s) and stolen property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madras Police Detective Brent Schulke at 541-475-2424 or call Frontier Regional dispatch at 541-475-2201 with any information.