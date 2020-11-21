City of Madras seeks public input on two proposed park sites

Madras

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Madras is seeking the public’s input on parks being proposed for two different sites in the city.

“The city is applying for an Oregon Parks & Rec grant for these sites, and the public’s input plays an important role in the application and approval process. Without grant funding, the city would not be able to provide great outdoor areas like these for our community,” stated Public Works Director Jeff Hurd.

The Willowbrook Park site is proposed in the north area of Madras, at NW Golf Course Way and NW Willow Parkway, where a new subdivision is building developed by SGS Development.

The Hoffman Park site is proposed for the south area of Madras on parcels located off 10th Street, directly south of the Strawberry Heights development.

GreenWorks, PC is the architect assisting the city with preliminary designs for public feedback and cost estimates for the grant application.

“Typically, the City would attend public events, hold open houses, etc., to get feedback from the community on these designs, but with COVID-19 restrictions, an online survey is our best option right now. We’re encouraging people to share the survey through social media to reach as many people as possible in the community,” stated GreenWorks Principal Gill Williams.

“In addition to just being nice places to congregate in our community, parks and open spaces have proven to be a vital asset for our citizens during COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions. While the Council recognizes a need for increased housing in the community, adding parks and retaining open spaces for recreation are critical to creating and maintaining a place where people can enjoy where they live,” stated Mayor Richard Ladeby.

The survey will be open between now and Dec. 31 can be found at this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MadrasParks or on the City of Madras website at www.ci.madras.or.us.