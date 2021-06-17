Early-morning fire causes $150K damage to SW Madras golf cart rental-repair business

Madras

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire early Thursday morning caused an estimated $150,000 damage to a golf cart rental and repair business in southwest Madras, a fire official said.

Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 crews from the Madras and Culver stations were dispatched shortly after 1 a.m. to the reported fire at High Desert Golf Cars on Southwest Madison Street, Deputy Fire Chief Kasey Skaar said.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke visible and flames coming from the back of the building, Skaar said. Crews had to make access through many golf carts and force open doors to reach the fire and put it out, then moved to salvage and overhaul operations. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it apparently began on the exterior of a golf cart that was on a charger, Skaar told NewsChannel 21 from the scene.

Skaar thanked Madras Police, Jefferson County EMS, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Warm Springs Fire & Safety, Pacific Power, the Office of the State Fire Marshal and Oregon State Police for their assistance.