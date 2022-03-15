M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust’s $350,000 ‘top off’ grant supports new Madras Health Center

Facility due to open this spring; fund-raising in final stages

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit community health center providing quality care for all in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras, was recently awarded a $350,000 “top off” grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust of Vancouver, Washington.

These funds will be used to support the development of the new Madras Health Center, a partnership with Jefferson County Public Health that is scheduled to open this spring. Receipt of the funds is dependent upon Mosaic reaching the $5.4 million funding goal for the project. A total of $4.8 million has been raised to date and the organization is currently seeking additional private grants and donations to close the final gap in funding.

“Access to top quality health care is a critical component in ensuring that every individual and family in the Pacific Northwest has the ability to flourish. This is a particularly pressing need in rural communities that lack the same proximity to medical institutions as urban communities,” said Kim Newman, program director for the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. “We are grateful to organizations like Mosaic Medical that are leveraging creative collaboration and thoughtful, long-term planning to build the capacity of our region and we are excited to play a small role in bringing this valuable new resource to life.”

The new health center will be located adjacent to St. Charles Madras at 500 NE A Street, on land donated by the hospital. The building will house Mosaic’s Madras Health Center, Mosaic Pharmacy (open to the community) and Jefferson County Public Health.

Mosaic has served the Madras community since 2006, providing medical services to all residents of Jefferson County no matter what language they speak, their health insurance status or their ability to pay. Over the years the need for health services has grown, along with Mosaic’s ability to provide it. The new facility will double the number of medical exam rooms, provide much needed space for dental and behavioral health services, and add a low-cost pharmacy available to all.

“Sharing the space with Jefferson County Public Health will mean that we have better collaboration and support services for the community between our two agencies,” said Elaine Knobbs-Seasholtz, Mosaic’s Director of Strategy and Development. “Being next door to the hospital is an even greater benefit for patients, who can be easily be referred to Mosaic’s primary care, dental or behavioral health services, keeping the emergency room clear for the most critical needs.”

To learn more about getting involved in this life-changing health center, please reach out to Emily Boynton, Senior Development Officer at donate@mosaicmedical.org or call (541) 323-3860.

About M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust:

M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, created by the will of the late Melvin J. (Jack) Murdock, provides grants to organizations in five states of the Pacific Northwest—Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington—that seek to strengthen the region’s educational and cultural base in creative and sustainable ways. For more information, visit murdocktrust.org

About Mosaic Medical:

Mosaic Medical is a nonprofit community health center that serves Central Oregonians from all walks of life. Through a network of over a dozen clinics, we offer integrated health services that address each patient’s medical, dental, behavioral health, nutrition and medication needs. Our care is never influenced by how much money our patients make, what language they speak or the status of their insurance coverage. Mosaic Medical provides quality care for all. For more information, visit mosaicmedical.org.