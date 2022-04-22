Two grants bring Madras Health Center project closer to reaching fundraising goal

Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit community health center providing quality care for all in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras, was recently awarded a $50,000 grant from the Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation, as well as a substantial grant from The Ford Family Foundation. The funds will be used to support the development of the new Madras Health Center, a partnership with Jefferson County Public Health that is scheduled to open this spring.

These two grants bring Mosaic’s capital campaign for the project closer to reaching the $5.3 million funding goal—over $5 million has been raised to date.

“My grandmother, Marie Lamfrom, was committed to caring for people, especially those who were hospitalized or in need of care,” said Sally Bany, co-founder of the Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation. “All of us at The Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation are proud to continue that commitment of care through our new partnership with Mosaic Medical and the Madras Health Center. The new Center will provide critical care to those who need it most in Jefferson County, and we eagerly await its opening.”

The new health center will be located adjacent to St. Charles Madras at 500 NE A St. on land donated by the hospital system. The building will house Mosaic’s Madras Health Center, Mosaic Pharmacy (open to the community) and Jefferson County Public Health. The location of the facility is of great benefit to community members, who can be easily referred to Mosaic’s primary care, dental or behavioral services, keeping the hospital’s emergency room clear for critical needs.

“Sharing the space with Jefferson County Public Health will mean that we have better collaboration and support services for the community between our two agencies,” said Elaine Knobbs-Seasholtz, Mosaic’s Director of Strategy and Development.

“And in the same spirit of partnership, we are thrilled to welcome this new relationship with the Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation,” said Penny Pritchard, Grants Program Manager at Mosaic. “We share the same appreciation for the role of relationships in successfully improving the health and well-being of the individuals, families and communities we both serve. And we look forward to growing this relationship to continue improving the lives of Central Oregonians.”

Mosaic has served the Madras community since 2006, providing medical services to all residents of Jefferson County no matter what language they speak, their health insurance status or their ability to pay. Over the years, the need for health services has grown, along with Mosaic’s ability to provide it. The new facility will double the number of medical exam rooms, provide much needed space for dental and behavioral health services, and add a low-cost pharmacy available to all.

Mosaic is currently seeking private grants and donations to reach the $5.3 million project funding goal. To learn more about getting involved in this life-changing health center, please reach out to Emily Boynton, Senior Development Officer at donate@mosaicmedical.org or call (541) 323-3860.

About Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation:

The Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation was established by Dave and Sally Bany in 1998 to support nonprofit organizations throughout the Pacific Northwest. The Foundation focuses on nonprofit programs that support education and mentorship, arts and creativity, and health and well-being. The Foundation was named for Sally’s grandmother, Marie Lamfrom. For more information, please visit marielamfrom.org.

About The Ford Family Foundation:

The Ford Family Foundation was established in 1957 by Kenneth W. and Hallie E. Ford. Its mission is “successful citizens and vital rural communities” in Oregon and Siskiyou County, California. The Foundation is located in Roseburg, Oregon, with a Scholarship office in Eugene. For more information, please visit TFFF.org

About Mosaic Medical:

Mosaic Medical is a nonprofit community health center that serves Central Oregonians from all walks of life. Through a network of over a dozen clinics, we offer integrated health services that address each patient’s medical, dental, behavioral health, nutrition and medication needs. Our care is never influenced by how much money our patients make, what language they speak or the status of their insurance coverage. Mosaic Medical provides quality care for all. For more information, please visit mosaicmedical.org.