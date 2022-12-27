Skip to Content
Semi hits, snaps power pole on Hwy. 26 in Madras; 275 CEC members lose power for hours

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A semi-truck struck and snapped a Central Electric Cooperative utility pole Tuesday morning, knocking out power for about 275 Central Electric Cooperative members in Madras for several hours, officials said.

The incident happened on Highway 26, north of Dogwood Lane, officials said.

CEC crews replaced the pole and restored service by late Tuesday morning. The co-op thanked members for their patience.

