Harry and Meghan will no longer use ‘His and Her Royal Highness,’ Buckingham Palace says

By Max Foster and Dakin Andone, CNN

(CNN) -- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use the titles His and Her Royal Highness after announcing they would step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family, Buckingham Palace announced Saturday.

Prince Harry and Meghan are no longer working members of the royal family and will repay the Sovereign Grant funds they recently spent to renovate their official residence, Frogmore Cottage -- £2.4 million (about $3 million) of British taxpayers' money -- according to the statement.

As part of the agreement, the couple will be required to step back from their royal duties, including military appointments, and no longer represent the Queen, the statement from Buckingham Palace said.

Harry and Meghan will no longer receive funds for royal duties, it said. The arrangement will go into effect this spring.

"Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family," Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family," she said. "I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life."

The royal family has been discussing Harry and Meghan's future after the couple made a surprise announcement that they would step back from their roles as senior members of the family, split their time between the United Kingdom and North America and become financially independent.

Harry's mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, stopped using Her Royal Highness -- commonly referred to as HRH -- after her divorce from Prince Charles.