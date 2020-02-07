“I want Aaron Rodgers here:” Packers fan expresses love for Rodgers following surgery

National & World

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — A Packers fan is trending online Friday morning following a post on Twitter of her talking about her love for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers shortly after coming out of surgery.

Callie Kessler tells CBS 58 she’s always been a Packers fan, but it shined through after she had her tonsils out.

In the video Kessler says a range of things professing her love, including: “Aaron Rodgers, he would buy me 400 Popsicles… I thought you were gonna be Aaron Rodgers, I want Aaron Rodgers here… he’s hanging out with Danica.”

Kessler lives in Connecticut and went to her first NFL game in December in New York. She hopes to eventually see a game at Lambeau Field.

