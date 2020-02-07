Woman Hunting For Couple She Took Engagement Photo Of At Yosemite

National & World

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KOVR ) — A woman is on the hunt for a couple she met at Yosemite National Park over ten years ago.

Kentucky resident Melanie Jackson Stinson took an engagement photo for the couple on a Yosemite hiking trail back in June 2009.

Stinson originally got the man’s email after the special moment, but misplaced it shortly after.

Now she’s taking to Facebook in the hopes of catching the attention of these total strangers and get the picture to its rightful home.

“I was cleaning up pics today on my computer and thought I’d give it a try to find this couple,” Stinson wrote.

Stinson’s post has been shared over a thousand times.

