Firefighters rescue man from burning SUV after crash on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WXIN ) — Firefighters rescued a man from a burning SUV early Sunday morning after responding to a crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the crash, which occurred near 62nd Street and Lafayette Road.
When first responders arrived, they found a Dodge Durango SUV that was flipped over and engulfed in flames.
Firefighters found a man trapped inside and were able to free him from the SUV.
The man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown, but police say the man was conscious.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
