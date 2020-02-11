A UPS worker was badly injured in a conveyer belt accident in Kansas City

National & World

A UPS contractor was seriously injured on Monday while working on the conveyor belt system at a facility in Kansas City, Missouri.

The cleaning crew at the facility alerted emergency officials at about 5:50 p.m. CT that they had found a 25-year-old man whose upper body had been caught in the conveyor belt machinery, according to the Kansas City Missouri Fire Department.

Rescue teams extracted the man shortly after they arrived and took him to the North Kansas City Hospital, Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker told CNN.

First responders initially found that the man had no pulse and wasn’t breathing, though he eventually regained a pulse. It’s unclear what the man’s condition is at this time.

“Prognosis for survival is not very good,” Walker said.

Authorities do not know how exactly the accident happened, and the Kansas City Police Department said it was not currently investigating the incident.

UPS said in a statement that it was deferring to the authorities for updates and details on the accident.

“We are saddened for the loss of a vendor’s employee, who was maintaining equipment at one of our facilities,” the statement read. “We are working with the responding authorities, and extend our heartfelt condolences to the individual’s family, friends and coworkers.”