NOPD: 11-year-old arrested in connection to 22 vehicle burglaries

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) — Three suspects have been arrested and three more are wanted by the NOPD in connection to more than two dozen car burglaries.

An 11-year-old male was arrested in connection to 22 auto burglaries. All of the burglaries occurred in the Gentilly Terrace area.

Police have also obtained an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old male in connection to the same burglaries. Detectives are working to identify two other subjects involved as well.

In the Lakeview area, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male have been arrested in connection to nine auto burglaries.

An arrest warrant has been issued for an adult female for a separate case in that same area.

And in Gentilly, an arrest warrant has been issued for an adult male for two auto burglaries.

NOPD continues to investigate these incidents, and anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Third District Detectives or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

