Traveling somewhere warm? Milwaukee airport debuts coat check service

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Thursday, Feb. 13 announced the debut of a new coat check service travelers can take advantage of.

Mitchell International Airport offers nonstop flights to several warm destinations where winter coats aren’t needed. The new coat check service allows travelers to wear their coats to the airport, leave them with an attendant in the new Summerfest Marketplace — located pre-security in the airport’s concession mall — and then claim them after landing back in Milwaukee.

Airport officials say they believe MKE is the only major airport in the nation offering the service.

“It’s a great fit during our harsh winters,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. “Heavy winter coats can take up a lot of space in luggage.”

The new coat check service is in partnership with Paradies Lagardère.

“Paradies Lagardère is excited to offer this innovative new service for travelers at MKE,” said Mike Barnes, regional vice president, Paradies Lagardère. “We’re committed to developing solutions for both travelers and our airport partners that deliver ease, convenience and first-class experiences.”

The coat check location is easily accessible to travelers using any of the airport’s concourses, and will be available to travelers on all flights, seven days per week. The cost is two dollars per day, with a maximum charge of ten dollars.

MKE offers nonstop flights to a variety of warm destinations where winter coats are not needed, including Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix, and Tampa. International nonstops are available to the Dominican Republic (Punta Cana), Jamaica (Montego Bay), and Mexico (Cancun, Cozumel, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta). Note: Travelers arriving from these international destinations will need to take a free shuttle from the International Arrivals Terminal to the Main Terminal to retrieve their coats.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.