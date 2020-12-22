2 killed in small plane crash

National & World

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KTVT) — A small plane crashed in Grand Prairie Monday, Dec. 21 around 2:50 p.m. killing the two people onboard.

The aircraft crashed along the SH 360 service road Near Mayfield Road next to a Sonic restaurant.

The victims’ identities are not being released yet.

First responders from Grand Prairie and Arlington rushed to the scene within minutes.

The plane was on fire when they got there.

Grand Prairie Fire Chief Robert Fite said the plane, based out of Denton, took off from the Grand Prairie Municipal Airport at 2:45 p.m.

Witnesses said the plane hit a telephone pole, then hit a truck and came to rest next to the Sonic parking lot where it caught fire.

Chief Fite said firefighters extinguished it quickly.

The person in the truck was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The Federal Aviation Administration arrived on the scene and is leading the investigation.

“The plane was in obvious distress coming down,” Fite said. “We do not know if this was an emergency landing or a catastrophic failure.”

