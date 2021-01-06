Police chief says he was racially profiled by officers

National & World

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) — Pagedale Police Chief Eddie Simmons says he feels he was profiled by the Alton, Illinois Police Department in a December incident.

“They treated me like a common criminal because a white person can call and say a black man did something and leave,” said Simmons.

The incident stems from a reckless driving allegation Simmons says started in St. Louis County near Highway 367 and Lindbergh.

While driving in his police truck on Highway 367, Simmons who was off duty at the time, says he was headed to his barbershop in Alton.

“There was a green Jeep, and he was in the fast lane and everybody is passing on the right and I don’t like passing on the right because it’s dangerous, so I tooted my horn,” he said.

He says the driver of the Jeep then followed Simmons 10 miles to his barbershop.

“He was like, ‘Pull over, pull over, pull that truck over,” Simmons said.

The driver of the Jeep called 911 and told police that Simmons had been speeding and was driving recklessly. The 911 caller left the scene before officers arrived. When police got to the scene, Simmons claims Alton PD questioned him on whether he was an officer or not after he showed them his badge and ID.

Alton police strongly deny Simmons’ claims. The department conducted an investigation of the incident. A three-page report states witnesses saw a white man being belligerent with Simmons and then leaving before police arrived.

However, Alton police say none of the officers violated policy or protocol. They say it’s standard for them to question a subject even when the 911 caller leaves the scene.

The department added that officers were doing their due diligence in further questioning Simmons. They say their officers did not target Simmons because of his race.

Simmons did file a formal complaint with Alton Police, they later determined it to be unfounded.

