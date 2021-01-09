Georgia State men’s basketball program paused due to COVID-19

National & World

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — The Georgia State University school officials announced Friday that all men’s basketball team activities will be paused due to multiple positive COVID-19 test results.

The school says this will impact Tier 1 individuals which include student-athletes, coaches, and support staff.

According to school officials, all activities will be paused for a minimum of seven days and those affected will remain in isolation per CDC guidelines.

Following the pause of all activities, the Sun Belt Conference series on Friday and Saturday with Troy has also been postponed. No decision as to when these games will be made up has been decided at this time, school officials told CBS46 News.

