Clothing company honors teen killed in plane crash

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A local clothing company is honoring a teen who died in a plane crash last year, by making his dream a reality.

In July of 2020, a plane went down in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. Onboard the plane was Sean Fredrickson, the head golf professional at Oswego Lake Country Club, 15-year-old Sofia Olsen, 11-year-old Quinn Olsen, and 16-year-old Hayden Frederickson.

Hayden’s family says he dreamed about being a designer and starting his own clothing line.

Local company Portland Gear heard about this and they decided to make some of his designs a reality.

“When I opened his computer after he passed away the most recent thing he was working on was sunshine studios,” said Alix Frederickson, Hayden’s mother. “it was the first time I heard of this one, opened up as he was working on a design, he was always trying to come up with a catchy brand name we kind of went with that because that really describes Hayden. He was a light to all of us and brought happiness to all of us. It just seemed really fitting.”

The owner of Portland Gear tells us they will be donating the money they raise from this line to the family.

They’re hoping they can help them start the business Hayden dreamed of and will mentor the family throughout the process.

