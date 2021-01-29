Rocco, 11, assisted police with rescue of a woman who wandered during Kansas City’s last snowfall

National & World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/KSMO) — An 80-year-old woman who wandered away from her home during Kansas City’s last heavy snowfall is reunited with her family. Thankfully a watchful, quick thinking 11-year-old came to the rescue.

Kansas City police and the woman’s husband were frantically searching that snowy morning for 80-year-old Linda Kagay. She had fallen to the ground and was hidden by a snowbank.

Eleven-year-old Rocco Spadafore says he just happened to look out of his family’s front window and notice a dark object in their front yard. It was Linda’s walker. “I saw a person laying down right in front of it, so I just told my mom,” Rocco Spadafore said. “We were able to attract the attention of the police to show them where she was.”

Rocco’s father says they tried to help her right away. “So that we could get her warm while we waited for an ambulance and get her to the hospital where she made a full recovery,” Dominic Spadafore said.

That might not have been possible if she was not found quickly thanks to Rocco’s keen eye. Kansas City Missouri police officers wanted Rocco to know they were proud of him. They brought him his very own KCPD police patch, t-shirt and challenge coins. “I liked that they made my day a better day and I just felt good,” Rocco Spadafore said.

Linda is feeling better and grateful to be back home. She said she wanted to thank for Rocco for getting her out of the snow. Rocco’s parents are proud their son could help make that possible.

“Absolutely. Absolutely, it’s a special thing to have a hero,” Dominic Spadafore said. “To me that’s the wonderful part about it is it’s a happy story. In these times and days, we need a few more good news stories.”

