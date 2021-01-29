Schools designs new curriculum, facilities with input from teachers, parents, and students

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

GULF SHORES, Alabama (WALA) — Gulf Shores City Schools parents, teachers, and students are getting a say in what everything will look like in the future, even down to the curriculum and the new facilities.

Teachers are meeting in small groups with representatives of some the country’s best education architects in the new master plan they call “The Next Wave.”

Staff and students are getting creative as they are consulted in the earliest stages of the design process for new facilities and curriculum for the school system.

Its all part of Gulf Shores City Schools forging its new individual identity after splitting with Baldwin County Public Schools in the summer of 2019.

GSCS Superintendent Dr. Matt Akin says its also to help keep up with a fast growing student population, with just the elementary school adding at least 50 students since the beginning of this semester.

“There’s been a lot of housing developments going up in Gulf Shores, so we have to get it right. Not just with capacity, but to align with our values, raise expectations, rigorous expectation, which is why we exist, “said Akin.

We’re told architects will continue meeting with teachers over the coming days and weeks, customizing plans for the system.

They’re also asking community members for their input.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.