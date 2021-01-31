Skier found dead after being buried by an avalanche in Utah

National & World

A skier died after being buried by an avalanche Saturday in the backcountry of Summit County, Utah.

Kurt Damschroder, 57, of Park City, Utah, was killed after he was caught in the avalanche, Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez said in a tweet Sunday.

Damschroder was one of two skiers who triggered the avalanche in an area known as Square Top outside of resort boundaries near the Park City Mountain Canyons Village resort, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“Our hearts and prayers are with Kurt’s girlfriend and family,” Martinez said in the tweet.

The second skier was able to dig to Damschroder and “attempted lifesaving efforts” but was forced to leave because of dangerous conditions, according to the release.

“The extreme avalanche danger prevented rescuers from getting into the area before nightfall,” the sheriff’s office said.

Summit County Search and Rescue worked with a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter in efforts to find the missing skier.

As snowstorms pile on top of each other throughout the winter months, snow’s consistency may change and become unstable and dangerous. Backcountry travelers are urged to analyze the layers of snow and test their stability before skiing or snowmobiling.

The sheriff’s office warned people to use “extreme caution” when entering the backcountry, check avalanche conditions at the Utah Avalanche Center and use proper equipment when skiing.