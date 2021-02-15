Travelers to match $1 million in donations for Hole in the Wall Gang Camp

National & World

ASHFORD, CT (WFSB) — Travelers and the Travelers Championship announced on Monday a joint commitment to match up to $1 million in donations to the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.

This comes after a significant fire destroyed a number of buildings on the camp grounds on Friday night.

Since 1988, the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp has been helping hundreds of thousands of children with serious illnesses.

The camp was founded by legendary actor Paul Newman and even after his death, it helped 20,000 children and families annually.

It’s also a beneficiary of the annual Travelers Golf Championship, and in 2014, it was named the PGA tour’s charity of the year.

“For more than three decades, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp has brought hope and healing to children and families struggling with serious illnesses,” said Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Travelers. “Now, after this devastating fire, the camp itself is in need of hope and healing. The Travelers family is heartbroken for the kids and families who cherish the comfort, peace and refuge the camp offers. We’re honored to lend a hand to rebuild this special place as quickly as possible.”

Travelers will now match up to $1 million in donations made to the camp.

Those wishing to contribute toward the match can click here or send a donation by mail to:

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp

P.O. Box 150448

Hartford, CT 06115-0448

Memo: Rebuild Camp Fund

