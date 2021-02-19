Hospital staff help young Texas cancer patient build real snowman inside

National & World

Plano, Texas (KTVT) — A North Texas child battling cancer seeing snow for the first time, got to do something that at first seemed out of the question: build a snowman.

The patient was not able to go outside due to chemotherapy treatment.

When team members at Children’s Medical Center Plano learned about the patient wanting to experience snow, staff took matters into their own hands.

They brought some snow to the patient’s room and supplies for the child to build a snowman.

After the project, the snowman was carefully taken outside where it could be seen from the patient’s window.

