‘MLK JR. BLVD’, film which centers around race and policing is being screened in the Race for Justice Film Challenge by AudPop (Kareem McMichael) — The short film MLK JR. BLVD, which centers around themes of policing and systematic racism, is being screened virtually at the Race to Justice Film Challenge from Audpop. Audpop partnered with April Reign, the creator of #OscarSoWhite, to bring into the world a film challenge dealing with the issues of race.

Audpop according to their website believes, “that important issues must be discussed, not ignored or swept under the rug. This is no less true regarding the issue of race. Too often, merely attempting to discuss race results in being branded a “race baiter” or “racist.” We disagree and seek to empower your voice.”

The film is about the life of DeAndre, a young African American man whose father, a policeman, is killed in the line of duty. With tones of underlying racial tension and stereotypes, the short film explores negative perceptions surrounding race relations and DeAndre’s struggle to find himself but he does find ways to express himself through art and music.

Chad Penchion, now a SCAD graduate, was a senior at the time when he wrote and executive produced the film MLK JR. BLVD. He worked with director Kareem McMichael, Savannah State University alum and Georgia Film Academy at Savannah Tech alum, to bring the vision of the film to life. It was important for Penchion to do a film that spoke to the current racial tension in American. SCAD graduate Riana Love, a SCAD senior, signed on to produce the film and assembled some of the cast and crew. Love also was the editor and production designer.

The main cast was Darius Johnson, a SCAD graduate, who has been in numerous productions played DeAndre. Current SCAD student Greyson Harris plays DeAndre’s friend and he also provided some of the artwork featured in the film. Actress Melissa Lloyd-Wade (The Answer, My Brothers Keeper), played DeAndre’s mom in film.

The director of photography, SCAD graduate JonRoss Maddox, brought the world of DeAndre to life. Music is an important part of the film and DeAndre’s world, SCAD students Nathan Lienau and Jeremiah Adams and Georgia Southern University student Kit Tillis created the music that set the pace for the film.

The film has been accepted into 15 film festivals winning Best Student Film in the Charlotte Black Film Festival, was a finalist in the Southern Regional Film Festival and was a semi-finalist at the 2018 Los Angeles Cinefest.

