Students collect food for Meals on Wheels

PITTSTON, Pennsylvania (WNEP) — A group of eighth-graders have spent the last few weeks working to make sure everyone in their community has enough food.

The students from Holy Rosary School in Duryea have been collecting canned goods and non-perishable items as part of a service project.

On Saturday, the students brought their donations to Meals on Wheels in Pittston.

“I felt like this was a great program, it helps others and it’s just a very good thing in our community. Even though it’s COVID, we just unite and we go stronger,” said Andrew Chase, a student.

School officials say students typically do service projects all year long, but due to COVID-19, this was the first project they’ve been able to do.

