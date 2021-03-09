Family searching for answers into Uber driver’s death

National & World

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WTAE ) — A man who worked as an Uber driver was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood around midnight Saturday and his family is now calling for help to find his killer.

Police found 35-year-old Kristofer Metzger, a Pennsylvania Army National Guard veteran, shot multiple times on Zephyr Avenue around 12:15 a.m.

Police said Saturday that no suspect descriptions are available as the investigation continues.

“He typically drives on the weekends until 1 or 2 in the morning. That’s the only explanation that could have led to where he was at and when he was there,” said Stephen Metzger, Kristofer’s brother.

Metzger’s younger brother prays that clues inside his brother’s car or on his Uber app will help police catch his killer.

“He’s the type of person that didn’t deserve this violent, senseless murder. He’s the nicest guy everyone would ever meet. He makes instant friends with anyone who he talks to,” Stephen Metzger said.

Kristofer Metzger, an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, leaves behind a wife and a young daughter.

“He was their everything. He was a great father and a great husband and a great provider and they’ve lost that and they don’t have anything else,” Stephen Metzger said.

Kristopher’s family and friends are working to generate support for his wife and daughter through a GoFundMe page. Click here to visit the page.

