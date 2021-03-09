Girl helps to inspire book about inclusion titled ‘You Are Enough’
Click here for updates on this story
ROCKLIN, California (KCRA ) — A Rocklin sixth-grader with down Syndrome is back in the spotlight for her role in a new children’s book.
The author of the book “You Are Enough” is a longtime Roseville teacher.
The Scholastic book is hitting store shelves around the world this month, promoting self-love and encouraging all children to be more inclusive of their peers.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
Comments